Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,956,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

ADI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.06. 3,532,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.