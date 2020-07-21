Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 1,884,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

