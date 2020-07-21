Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,054,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,059,523. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.