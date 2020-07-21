Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49 shares of company stock valued at $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

