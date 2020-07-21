Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,468,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.64. 757,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,167. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

