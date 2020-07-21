Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth about $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

