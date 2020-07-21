Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,380 shares of company stock worth $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.85 and its 200-day moving average is $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

