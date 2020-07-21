Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,576 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

