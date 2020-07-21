Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.17. 5,399,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,292. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

