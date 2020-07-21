Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,793. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

