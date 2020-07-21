Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.33. 39,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,612. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.57.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

