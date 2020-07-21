Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,170. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

