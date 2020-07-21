TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

