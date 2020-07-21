Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,263,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 175,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,692. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $309.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.