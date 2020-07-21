TRON (TRX) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $349.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, Upbit and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.01850971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00192187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00080121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113791 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Allcoin, Coindeal, Bithumb, Braziliex, YoBit, OKEx, OEX, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Neraex, Zebpay, Rfinex, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, Tidex, Bibox, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDCM, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, IDAX, Exrates, Liquid, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinExchange, LBank, Kryptono, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Mercatox, Koinex, Upbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, Coinrail, Indodax, Tokenomy, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex, DigiFinex, Exmo, Coinnest, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, CoinFalcon, BitForex, CoinTiger, Hotbit, WazirX, Cobinhood, OTCBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

