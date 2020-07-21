U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

