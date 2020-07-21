Unibright Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003957 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $53.89 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.