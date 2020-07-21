Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 268,126 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 35.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

