Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.39. 2,885,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,673. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

