Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 6.9%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.26, 3,761,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,342,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

