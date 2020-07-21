USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $266.10 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.02612994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,118,038,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,141,274 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Crex24, CPDAX, SouthXchange, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Korbit, Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

