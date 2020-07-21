Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 231,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

