Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000.

VIG traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. 111,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

