Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,954,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 989,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. 2,705,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,567. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.