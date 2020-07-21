Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 6,582,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

