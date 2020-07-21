Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,848 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. 6,068,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.