Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,516. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

