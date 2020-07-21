Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

