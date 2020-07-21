Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. 438,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

