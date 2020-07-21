Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $298.01. 2,537,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

