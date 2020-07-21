Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

