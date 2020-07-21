Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,446. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

