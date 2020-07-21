Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Shares of VXUS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 110,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66.
