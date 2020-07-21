Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.