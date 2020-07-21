Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after acquiring an additional 260,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $261.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

