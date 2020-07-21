Verde Capital Management Invests $285,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 28.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $101,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,958 shares of company stock valued at $32,486,855. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $16.55 on Monday, reaching $274.60. The company had a trading volume of 937,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -217.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $299.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

