Verde Capital Management Sells 22,588 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

USMV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,861 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

