Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.07 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. Verge has a total market capitalization of $93.44 million and $3.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00460314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,329,291,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coindeal, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, Crex24, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Graviex, Bitbns, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Binance, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

