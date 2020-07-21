Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.47. 6,110,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The stock has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

