Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.57. 1,407,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

