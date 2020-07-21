Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. 1,677,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,585. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

