Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 4.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $37,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

