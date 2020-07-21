Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $11.72 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 12,964,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,587,463. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

