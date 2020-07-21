Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,092. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.