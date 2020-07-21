Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

