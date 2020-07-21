Windward Capital Management Co. CA Invests $3.62 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $26.41. 2,442,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

