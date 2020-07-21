Windward Capital Management Co. CA Invests $4.64 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

