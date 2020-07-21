Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,897. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

