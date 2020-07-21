Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CVS Health by 67.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,030,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 414,553 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $358,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,448. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

