Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,470 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

